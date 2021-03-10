President Biden and many presidents called for unity in their acceptance speeches, but being an experienced politician, Biden surely knew a great many citizens would disagree with his politics.
In any country, complete unity is an impossible dream.
During our Revolutionary War, there were many citizens loyal to Britain; obviously, there were bloody clashes between North and South sympathizers in our Civil War; we came as close as we are ever likely to during World War II, but even then, after the disastrous attack on Pearl Harbor, there were some pacifists who disagreed on going to war.
Unity is impossible when Republican and Democratic philosophies are far apart. The Republican Party platform calls for reducing the federal debt, although the party abandoned that policy during the Trump presidency. In the three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, our national debt increased approximately $1 trillion per year. Republicans also abandoned their free trade belief during the Trump years, endorsing tariffs on foreign products. Democrats, justifiably, have been termed the “Tax and Spend” party, but when controlling both the presidency and Congress, Republicans have not followed their professed beliefs. Now that they have lost control of Congress and the presidency, they have reverted to penny-pinching ways.
Majorities in both the Republican and Democratic parties will agree, at least partially, on some matters, but both sides will need to compromise if progress is to be made.
Just because Democrats have a Democratic president and control both houses of Congress is not proof they can pass all the legislation they desire; there are conservative Democrats who will disagree on carelessly throwing money around, so even in their party, compromises will be necessary. Biden has backed off from his initial proposal to send most taxpayers $1,400. Now, the plan appears to set a limit on the income a taxpayer can earn and receive money. The proposal sets a limit of $75,000 for a single taxpayer and $150,000 for two or more. There are proposals that families receive extra dollars for each child and college debt be forgiven.
An ancient but still valid saying is, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” It is well past time to discontinue financial giveaways to those who don’t need them. Any couple, even those with children, with an income over $50,000 a year should not receive a handout. No doubt many families with that income struggle to pay bills, but they were probably struggling pre-pandemic too. If our treasury was overflowing with cash, it might be different, but our national debt is $28 trillion and increasing daily, adding up to $70,000 for each of us. The colossal debt will not be paid off even in our grandchildren’s lifetimes, but for our country’s survival, we must begin by paying more in taxes. We must help the truly needy, which will require more deficit spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, but after our country recovers, we should start the decades-long task of paying off our national debt.
Politicians lack the courage to increase taxes because we citizens love tax cuts but hate tax increases. Therefore, a law requiring balanced budgets is necessary, and if unforeseeable financial problems occur, a two-thirds vote by both Congressional houses should be required prior to increasing spending beyond the sum budgeted. Laws requiring balanced budgets have been introduced before, but politicians lacked the courage to pass them. It is past time for them to put our country’s future in front of a possible election loss.
Hopefully, a solid majority of citizens would agree with a tax hike if the potential long-term consequences of our disastrous national debt, including run-away inflation, high interest rates and a crippled economy were clearly explained.
There is scant possibility conservative-leaning independents would support flawed candidate Donald Trump, who is reportedly considering running on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket. A few courageous Republicans including senators Mitt Romney, and very belatedly Mitch McConnell, have released statements blaming Trump for instigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on our Capitol and falsely claiming to have won the election, but Trump has incredibly high support in the Republican Party. A major problem for conservatives is only approximately 25% of registered voters are Republicans. Trump gained a huge percentage of right-leaning independents in the 2016 election but depending on them in 2024 is problematic considering his declining overall support today.
It is critical for Republicans to maintain most right-leaning independent voters if the party has any chance of winning the 2024 presidential election; that will be a major challenge and is undoubtedly why McConnell, even though blaming Trump for instigating the Jan. 6 invasion of our Capitol, has declared he will support Trump if he is the chosen Republican candidate.
For too many politicians, loyalty to one’s party is more important than loyalty to their country. That is sad but true.
Ted Shannon is a Mokelumne Hill resident and a retired CHP officer. Contact him at tsuj12@yahoo.com.