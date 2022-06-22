Editor
Regarding the Jan. 6 hearing—I watched the video provided on Mr. McClintock's website and am so disappointed in this elected official. He didn't dispute or even address any of the facts presented. Instead, his complaints were the media using “insurrection” to describe this event and the information source. He also said we are not hearing both sides of the story, but damaging testimony has come from VP Pence’s chief of staff, Mr. Mark Short, and VP Pence’s general counsel, Mr. Greg Jacob. Both are staunch Republicans. I am sure the committee would be open to Trump testifying. Hillary Clinton testified for over 10 hours to the Benghazi committee. Mr. McClintock, if you are so concerned about both sides being heard, why don’t you implore Trump to testify? The Watergate hearings were also led by a Democrat, Sam Irvin. And he too was selected by a fellow Democrat, Mr. Mike Mansfield, the senate majority leader. I personally watched those hearings and don’t recall anyone saying we should not listen. Mr. McClintock is telling his constituents to do exactly that. He also mentioned our other problems have not warranted “prime time hearings.” Of course not. For example, I don’t think any of us believe we should have this sort of committee and testimony regarding inflation. Sadly, that is what McClintock criticizes. He refuses to understand the significance of that day. This is bigger than Watergate. The gathering crowd was within 50 feet of where VP Pence and his family were secluded, curtains drawn. In football terms, the crowd was in the red zone. I would implore his constituents to listen to the hearings and make up your own mind. Be a critical thinker…listen with a skeptical but open mind. Decide for yourself what the truth is and don’t listen to Mr. McClintock’s belief that ignorance is bliss. A closed mind is a wasted mind.
Doug Nichols
Murphys