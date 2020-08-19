The importance of balance in your home

Like many of you, I am experiencing a bit of COVID fatigue lately. Future plans continue to be canceled and I am yearning for the family, friends and routine of my previous life. As a rather social person, I especially miss traveling, gatherings, concerts, future plans, talking up close and personal with old friends and opportunities to meet brand new ones.
This unsettled feeling inspired me to explore a concept that is obviously lacking in our current lives: balance. Personal balance is achieved within the juxtaposition of work and play, scheduled and free time, and indoors and outdoors, for example. An exceptional life, I think, is all about balance, over which we have minimal control during this time.
On a lighter note, balance makes all the difference in our living environments, as well. Whether yin and yang, soft and hard, light and dark, big and small, smooth and rough, or shiny and matte, a comfortable home is created with balance. You must have the right color walls to the balance the furniture; the right size furniture to balance the room; the right size room to balance the house; and complimentary furnishings to balance each other.
Scale and proportion also play a key role. Items grouped together should be similar in size, style and color so that they feel related, complimentary and purposeful.
On a smaller scale, the eye also craves balance in the details. For example: splashes of the same color distributed around the room create the feeling of balance. The art hung relative to the things around it creates balance. Furniture pieces of comparable mass and weight on opposite sides of the room create balance. Light evenly distributed throughout a room creates balance.
The good news is that, by simply placing your things correctly, and in coordination with each other, balance can be readily achieved.
Some suggestions to help you create better balance include: put the tallest piece of furniture on the tallest wall; counterbalance the room with a comparably large piece on either side; use furnishings of relative scale and proportion; light the room systematically and evenly; consistently distribute accent pieces around each room, considering their color, texture, size and style. A balanced home will include form and function, colors and neutrals, straight lines and curved, and asymmetrical as well as symmetrical placements.
However, don’t be afraid to vary your selections and décor choices and mix it up a bit. Many of us play it safe when it comes to expressing ourselves, whether personally or at home. When you feel uncertain, ask for feedback from friends or professionals. Ask: do you have any suggestions how I might make my home more visually interesting? Do I have too much or something, and not enough of something else? How might I add balance to this space?
I hope this inspires you to think about making the most of what you have, putting everything in its best possible place, and accenting according to scale and proportion. Then, watch it develop into a more beautifully balanced whole.