Didn’t Adam get a chance to name all the animals? Of course, it is difficult to imagine how that worked exactly. Having investigated this, it is clear that I have stumbled upon a vigorous debate. How many animals did he have to name? Since I wasn’t there I can only use the guesses of others, ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand. According to one website, it was “all in a day’s work for Adam.”
This introduction was really just to have a way to approach the topic of naming. Consider it approached because this was a bigger question than I ever imagined.
My wife and I lived and worked for five years in Yosemite National Park. We have both visited it many times over the past 50 or so years, along with 4 million others each year. You can imagine our distress when Delaware North Companies managed to convince the National Park Service that it owned the names for the historic places, including the Ahwahnee Hotel, Curry Village, Yosemite Lodge at the Falls, the Wawona Hotel and others.
Names are not just words on a sign or a page or anywhere else. They carry various degrees of meaning, and names that carry geographic significance are especially important. Maybe this importance arises because people develop relationships with the names of important spots in their lives. Because of this attachment to place names, there were many upset people when the names were changed. The iconic Ahwahnee became the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, Curry Village became Half Dome Village and the Wawona Hotel became Big Trees Lodge.
Our son was married at Glacier Point in Yosemite, and fortunately the company didn’t change that name, but his reception was held at the Ahwahnee Hotel (formerly known as the Majestic Yosemite Hotel) in the Solarium and Mural rooms. Weddings are obviously important events so people generally don’t want the names associated with that important milestone in their lives to change – at least not in their lifetimes.
You can probably imagine a bit of an outcry if people started messing with Calaveras County names. Calaveras Big Trees State Park becomes Pretty Large Trees of Calaveras County, or Moaning Cavern becomes Cave of Loud Groans.
Now that the Ahwahnee Hotel is back, there is a concern that I have. It has a magnificent dining room, and in the past my wife and I dined there and even arranged to book a room on the night of the time change, so we would get an extra hour. OK, that’s a bit silly, but it was fun. We have recently eaten there several times (both the hotel and dinner in the dining room are generally outside our budget) and in years past the food was generally good to excellent and not exorbitantly priced. Now the least expensive dinner for two will cost you around $135, and from our own experience and reading many reviews, there is some concern about the quality of both service and food. If you order the most expensive items, you will shell out around $200, and for both options that does not include the gratuity. As several reviews state, it is has a magnificent ambiance combined with perhaps less-than-outstanding food.
When I was notified that the heretical name change had been reversed, a wonderfully nostalgic and pleasant feeling enveloped me. Also, I am pleased to say that my use of “heretical” is, in fact, proper. I think many visitors to this UNESCO World Heritage site will be glad that the dispute between Delaware North and the National Park Service was settled.
One of the challenges facing many of us is the fact that many things are changing rapidly. There seems to be a “new” cell phone coming out every 15 minutes, which illustrates that technology is moving at breakneck speed. Change is only going to come faster, and here is hoping that the Earth doesn’t notice and start spinning faster, too. Makes me envision that “as the world turns” will speed up until we are all flung into space, sort of like in a cartoon.
Perhaps this speed-up of our lives is why I wish things like names of landmarks in Yosemite need to be left alone to connect us to the past. Or maybe I am just getting old and curmudgeonly.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.