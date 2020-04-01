Dear readers and supporters of the Enterprise,
As you are reading this editorial in the Enterprise, you will probably have noticed that this week’s paper is smaller than normal. That is due to the lack of advertising as a result of so many local businesses being closed or operating under severe constraints imposed by the novel coronavirus crisis.
We have created a coronavirus community page on our website so that we can provide broader coverage of all the important news about that crisis and update that information on a daily basis. At every community newspaper, covering the coronavirus crisis is like writing your own obituary. The direct link between the health of a small community and its newspaper has never been more obvious.
Over the past two decades, the employees of the Enterprise have overcome adversity in many forms; power outages, the Butte Fire evacuation of our office on the day the newspaper was being produced, and printers whose problems were beyond our control.
But we have never faced anything as disruptive as this crisis, and even heroic responses by the Enterprise team cannot overcome its impact. Even worse, it comes at a time when all community newspapers have been weakened by years of declining advertising and readership revenues as the internet giants have gained a growing share of the advertising market and have used the news we produce as free bait to attract our former advertisers. As a result, many rural counties – some even larger than Calaveras – have become what are now called “news deserts,” without a single newspaper that can provide the professional reporters necessary to cover the news of the entire county. The Enterprise currently has only seven full-time employees and three part-time. That is down from about 20 full-time employees just 10 years ago. We have a plan to address this existential challenge, but it requires us to get beyond the emergency we currently face.
In the short-term, we will apply for the loan assistance made available to small businesses under the recently enacted CARES Act. But even assuming we can obtain such a loan, the limited funding will cover only about two months of payroll, and there is no assurance either that the crisis will be over by then or that additional funding will become available if it isn’t. As we have cut costs over the years, our priority has been to maintain our newsroom staff to continue covering all the important news of Calaveras.
Five of our seven full-time employees are reporters or editors. One full-time and three part-time employees perform all the other functions of creating and distributing the Enterprise each week. If we cut employment further, it will necessarily reduce our ability to provide the news our county deserves. That full coverage is especially critical in helping the community understand and cope with this crisis.
Reducing our newsroom team would also be unfortunate at this point because we currently have what may be the most talented and dedicated group of young reporters in the history of the Enterprise. All grew up in Calaveras or adjoining counties and returned after college because they love the area and enjoy making their contribution by covering the news of Calaveras county.
In order to maintain that team and the coverage they provide, we are taking the extraordinary step that many community newspapers already have during this crisis – asking our readers and advertisers to support their community newspaper directly with new subscriptions, advertising and even personal donations. At the same time, we are soliciting subscribers/members for our online news source at Calaverasenterprise.com, which, up to this point, has provided readers free access to most of our news in digital form. Our coverage of coronavirus news and some other topics will remain free, but we are hoping that readers who want access to all of our news and features online will sign up for one of the various membership alternatives outlined on our website, and give subscriptions as gifts to others who are interested in the news of Calaveras.
To facilitate that process, we will also open a new portal on our website that will allow individuals, organizations and businesses to make direct donations by credit card to assist the Enterprise in maintaining our coverage and surviving this crisis.
In the long-term, we recognize that community newspapers in rural California and elsewhere will need to find a new business model to continue serving their readers with the news that is unique and important to their communities.
In addition to covering local news about Calaveras government, politics, sports, recreation, schools, health, agriculture, tourism and other important subjects, local newspapers like the Enterprise can create community forums and surveys of community opinion that cannot be found anywhere else. When a story about Calaveras is found on Google or some other internet source, it will almost certainly come from the Enterprise. Google will survive even if the Enterprise doesn’t, but those stories will disappear because there will be no local reporters to write them.
Many have asked how can you have good local newspapers with professional journalists when the current model is failing? I have struggled with that question for the past couple of years, and late last year began to believe that I could see the answer in a variation of the nonprofit public television and radio models that have been so successful for those forms of media. The non-profit newspaper model would be different. Both public television and radio were launched and supported by government funding. The last thing we should do in this country is to turn over control of the press to the government. However, a nonprofit newspaper model without government funding could work even better than public radio and television because those “public” media are prevented from using revenues from advertising to fund their operations. That would not be a limitation upon community-owned newspapers that simply adopt the nonprofit model to ensure their donors can write off the investment like any other charitable contribution, whether that investment is in foundational stock or membership fees to have access to the content. The community ownership would provide a stronger incentive for businesses and individuals to support their local newspaper with advertising, membership fees and occasional donations. In short, each nonprofit community newspaper would become a significant community asset, like its libraries, its parks, its schools and public buildings. And just like those other assets, the quality of a community newspaper would be important in encouraging people to stay in the community or to join it.
There are reasons to believe this is possible as soon as normal life and economic activity return to our county. Just last week I had a conference call with representatives from two national institutions who have been active in promoting new nonprofit media sources, mainly in digital form. They have now agreed to explore how they can assist small communities to make the transition from private to public ownership of their local newspaper, both print and digital.
Calaveras should be at the head of the line for that assistance and can be a pioneer in that effort. But only the community newspapers that survive this crisis will be around to see that transformation.
So, please help the Enterprise in any way you can to get through the next three to six months, and we will do our part to make sure that any money we receive is spent carefully and wisely to maintain our coverage of the news of Calaveras until its future can be assured by becoming a valuable asset owned and protected by its community.
Donations at this point cannot qualify for charitable tax treatment, but if you wish, we will treat your donation as a loan that would be repaid in the form of an investment in the public corporation that will own the Enterprise as soon as that can be accomplished.
Thank you for any help and support you can give at this point. Good luck and good health to everyone. Hopefully, our community will emerge from this crisis stronger, more connected, and an even better place to live than it was before.