Editor
Calaveras County’s 2017 median income was $54,800. The Calaveras County Auditor-Controller position in 2013 (the most recent posted data in Transparent California) paid $105,537, with benefits $139,851; the open position is now advertised at $111,883. Rebecca Callen left this position within 10 months after being elected for a new term because, compared to similar positions in other counties of similar size, “there was just too much (salary) disparity for (her) to ignore.”
Now she has taken the Calaveras County Director of Administrative Services, which in 2016 paid $157,372, with benefits $202,395. These comparisons make it painfully obvious why “public servant” Rebecca Callen found the income disparity too much to ignore - and why such obscene administrative salaries (that we pay with our taxes and inflated water fees) need to be protested whenever they are reported.
Bruce Giudici,
Valley Springs