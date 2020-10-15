Editor
There have been numerous incidents of political signs being stolen and/or vandalized. According to Assembly Bill 362 this is a misdemeanor. The text of the bill is below:
Assembly Bill 362 Feb. 23, 2009
SECTION 1.
Section 490.2 is added to the Penal Code, to read:
490.2.
(a) A person who takes, possesses, damages, reuses or moves any political sign or signs without authorization from the owner of the sign or signs and with the intent to prevent, substantially alter or substantially obscure the communication of the sign, is guilty of an infraction or a misdemeanor. Upon a second or subsequent conviction of a person under this section, the person shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding $2,000 or both.
Let’s respect everyone’s right to display a political sign. You can take away a sign, but you can’t take away a person’s right to vote.
C.G. Strubbe,
Valley Springs