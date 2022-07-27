Editor

With most people thinking the country is on the wrong track, we need to ask: What track are we on? Can we say Biden and the Democrats are happy with and in control of inflation caused by higher gas, health care and rental prices? Or is this inflation largely out of the control of political actors? In a market economy, who sets prices and who benefits? When we follow the money, the people who set the prices are those who benefit from inflation—the oil companies, health care providers and landlords. Blaming politicians with no pricing control scapegoats Democrats while distracting us from what needs to be done to ease our current inflationary pain.

