With most people thinking the country is on the wrong track, we need to ask: What track are we on? Can we say Biden and the Democrats are happy with and in control of inflation caused by higher gas, health care and rental prices? Or is this inflation largely out of the control of political actors? In a market economy, who sets prices and who benefits? When we follow the money, the people who set the prices are those who benefit from inflation—the oil companies, health care providers and landlords. Blaming politicians with no pricing control scapegoats Democrats while distracting us from what needs to be done to ease our current inflationary pain.
To lower these costs, a windfall profits tax on oil companies redistributed to consumers by way of a gas tax holiday would be a start. Short of enacting Medicare for all, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices would at least limit the costs of pharmaceuticals. Enacting rent control would help the many who were forced into the rental market in part by the 2008 Great Recession that benefited banks and investors who snapped up houses as cheap investments. Each of these markets are dominated by individuals taking advantage of limited supply to increase price without constraint—sometimes called monopoly rents.
These three actions would require government intervention in markets. Most all who blame Biden for inflation are all for free markets, until inevitable monopoly power takes advantage of decreased regulation. With unemployment at record lows and demand for interest rate sensitive goods (houses, cars, durable goods) at record highs, higher interest rates will only cause more pain to most of us while enriching the already well-off who receive interest payments. With inequality in income and wealth at record highs, hiking interest rates would only amplify this situation. Solutions that can lift most of us will require sacrifices from those most able to contribute.