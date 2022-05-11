Editor
I’m a 42-year resident of Calaveras County and an active Realtor in Arnold. I try to stay abreast of issues in our community, especially those related to housing. I support Martin Huberty for District 3 Supervisor. Martin will seek to find fair and reasonable solutions to our housing problems, without potential conflicts-of-interest or thought of personal financial gain.
Tourism is our county’s number one economic sector. One sub-sector is Short Term Rentals (STR’s). Renters visit for the same great reasons we opt to live here. In the past, property managers, who historically operated out of real estate offices, kept an eye on STR’s, ensuring garbage was collected, snow was plowed from driveways, and monitoring group sizes and inappropriate behaviors as needed. Today, just as taxis have lost business to Uber and homeowners aren’t using property managers as frequently. Many tasks are accomplished online now by absentee landlords. Everything except for one thing—there’s no local entity keeping an eye on the rentals.
Another issue is collection of TOT (Transit Occupancy Tax), which helps fund local services including police/fire and road maintenance. If an STR owner isn’t utilizing a local manager who pays their TOT taxes on a quarterly basis, it’s very likely they are escaping paying their fair share of TOT. Our county is losing money—and necessary constituent services are not being performed.
Finally, STR’s can reduce the availability of permanent rental homes for resident families and cause rents to soar. The low inventory of long-term rentals may require affordable housing solutions which will impact county infrastructure. That is a delicate balancing act—how to create housing while not becoming a miniature Sonora.
As a business leader, Martin Huberty engages experts on subjects instead of relying on preconceived notions and worn out rhetoric. Martin’s campaign has engaged a national expert (Jessica Hitchcock) and is hosting a town hall meeting on May 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Murphys Schoolhouse titled “The State of Housing in Calaveras County.” Jessica and Martin will share what other municipalities are doing to address some of these issues and will take audience questions/input. I hope to see you there!
Carrie Shinn
Arnold