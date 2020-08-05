Editor
Regarding Guy Dossi’s COVID-19 experience he wrote about in the July 31 paper, I have a very different take-away than I think he probably expects.
First, his wife is a nurse. She had the classic symptoms of COVID-19: cough, winded, lack of taste. So, she got tested. Good for her. But knowing she more likely than not had the virus, she and Guy still went to her parent’s pool before receiving her results. Her greatest worry was that she “might infect her patients or co-workers,” but was it okay to infect her parents and anyone else she came in contact with?
Then a few days after starting the ordered quarantine, Guy developed symptoms and was sick for four days, almost having to go to the hospital. But thinking his quarantine would be extended from that new point, he decided to not get tested because he “didn’t want that” extension.
Here is a person who had the virus and did not get tested. How many others are there who similarly are establishing their own rules that they are willing to follow, and ignoring the rules that save the rest of us from getting it?
His wife, because of the rules of her job, had to get two consecutive negative tests before returning to work. That took almost two months. But because he did not get tested, he had no such scrutiny. But he could have just as much been contagious for those same 60 days. Nevertheless, he ended his quarantine after only 15 days because he could, not because he should. What he should have done is to get tested and not return to society until he tested negative.
People should not be praising him for his courage to share his story, and be sympathetic at their plight of missing their anniversary; they should be livid that these people took it upon themselves to decide where and when they go out in public while infected. Guy Dossi and his wife should feel ashamed of the risk they put other people in.
Mary Cole,
San Andreas