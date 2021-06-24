Editor
It is time to try something new when it comes to implementing plans in Calaveras County.
Calaveras County is preparing a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions countywide. This plan is being prepared through the Council of Governments with the help of the Sierra Business Council.
As we know from the debates of this issue during the General Plan update, some people here are going to think that this plan is a good idea, and some people are going to think that this plan is a bad idea. Some people are going to be in a hurry to implement the plan, and others will not. In the past, this infighting has led to standoffs and implementation failures. Some old timers may remember the long-promised-but-never-adopted Copperopolis Community Plan, the dark night sky ordinance, and the oak woodland ordinance. The 2019 General Plan is filled with over 100 such neglected implementation measures with no priority and no deadline for completion.
It is time that we put plan implementation in the hands of the willing, and leave those unwilling alone. The new greenhouse gas reduction plan should help interested people to directly secure the information, the local contractors, and the state funding needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to improve carbon sequestration at their homes, their businesses, their churches and their local organizations. Rather than dragging our feet while fighting over regulations that never see the light of day, let’s get something done for a change.
If you are interested in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving carbon sequestration right now, you can learn how and maybe even get some funding at caclimateinvestments.ca.gov/funding-for-individuals.
For more ideas to fight climate change go to the CAP/CPC webpage on climate action at calaverascap.com.
Megan Fiske,
Outreach Coordinator
CAP/CPC