After reading the guest opinion piece, “Racist left seeks to set Americans against one another,” by Congressman Tom McClintock in the May 27 Enterprise, I have to admit I was confused. If I understood McClintock correctly, the left is trying to use racism to divide the country by creating the “The Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act,” which would study reparations for the malignant multigenerational damage done by slavery, undoubtedly the cruelest and most abject form of racism.
So studying a way to make amends for the racist institution of slavery is racist and will divide the country along racial lines, because, as McClintock argues, people who never owned slaves shouldn’t have to make reparation to people who never were slaves, because reparation will be made to people “based not on anything that they did but solely because of what race they were born.” Well, yeah, that is kind of the point, because their ancestors were enslaved “based not on anything that they did but solely because of what race they were born.”
McClintock argues that reparation for the enslavement of the ancestors of U. S. citizens by other U. S. citizens is a despicable notion because it will force an examination of our history that could “tear our society apart,” which he seems to think is the point. As he wrote, “That is what this movement is all about. It is evil in its effect if not in its intent.”
OK, so he’s willing to admit that it may not be the intent of a commission on reparation to tear our society apart, but that will be the ultimate effect. He doesn’t have much faith in the American people, the majority of which recognize that slavery remains a problem. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center report, 58% of U.S. adults “say the legacy of slavery continues to have an impact on the position of Black people in American society today.” Sounds like a situation worth addressing.
McClintock writes that our founders “reviled” slavery and “placed principles in our founding documents that they were confident would ultimately place that wicked institution upon the course of ultimate extinction …” Perhaps. Overlooking the fact that many of the founders owned slaves, I guess McClintock is saying slavery was too controversial for them to tackle, but they did us a favor by laying the foundation for the Civil War.
McClintock references Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. He paraphrases King, writing “the gold standard of racial harmony” is “that we should be judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin.” McClintock seems to forget that both Lincoln and King were assassinated for their progressive views on race. How’s that for harmony?
As a 2019 article by Erin Blakemore, “The Thorny History of Reparations in the United States’” points out, reparation for past injustices in the U.S. is not a new idea. The Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 established a land trust for Native Hawaiians. In 1946, Congress created the Indian Claims Commission, a body designed to hear historic grievances and compensate tribes for lost territories.
In 1973, The Tuskegee Health Benefit Program was the beginning of an attempt to compensate for the Tuskegee experiments in which 600 Black men were left untreated for syphilis. The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 apologized for Japanese-American internment and granted $20,000 to every survivor.
In Florida, lawmakers passed a bill that paid $2.1 million in reparations to survivors of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre during which a primarily Black town was destroyed by racist mobs. Chicago created a $5.5 million reparations fund for survivors of police brutality aimed at Black men during the 1970s and 1980s.
More recently, the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans was signed into law in September 2020 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. This past March, Evanston, Ill., became the first city in the U.S. to approve a reparations program for its Black residents who were harmed by racist housing policies adopted by the city in the early 20th century.
Look, McClintock says, slavery is old news. White people shouldn’t have to feel guilty because our ancestors owned slaves or supported Jim Crow laws. There’s no systemic racism. Let’s move on. No, let’s own our history, all of it, and then move on.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the appraised value of a Black woman’s home in Indianapolis doubled after she had a white friend pose as the owner. According to the U.S. Health and Human Services, African Americans have 2.3 times the infant mortality rate as whites. The news is full of people getting harassed by police for driving-while-Black. According to the Pew Research Center, “The Black imprisonment rate (1,501 per 100,000) at the end of 2018 was nearly twice the rate among Hispanics (797 per 100,000) and more than five times the rate among whites (268 per 100,000).” In what world does Congressman McClintock live?
The descendants of Black families killed or forced off their land during the 1921 Tulsa race massacre were denied the ability to build upon the wealth and prosperity of their ancestors. While proclaiming a national day of remembrance last week for the massacre, President Biden said, “The Federal Government must reckon with and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities.”
The U.S. apologized for slavery and segregation in 2009. The apology quotes President George W. Bush acknowledging that slavery “was … one of the greatest crimes of history … The racial bigotry fed by slavery did not end with slavery or with segregation. And many of the issues that still trouble America have roots in the bitter experience of other times. But however long the journey, our destiny is set: liberty and justice for all.” Amen.
