If you’re over 50, try to imagine this (because your children and grandchildren can’t possibly): no books, no journal, no pens (old school and easy so far); no Kindle, no iPad, no computer (still with me?); no phone. There, we lost the kids. Do all that for 10 days (now we’ve lost you). Ten hours of introspection each day. The rest of humanity flees. No food after noon. There goes most of the living world. Inside your body and mind with as few distracting thoughts as possible; that removes the rest of the known universe.
Welcome to the meditation course. Not interested? You should be.
When the kids were young, we’d go camping, and I’d say to them, “See this,” pointing in all directions. “This … is the real world.” Actually, I was wrong. I should have told them this was the real external world, the world outside. Somewhere inside is the real world.
To take a journey through your essential self, purposely trying to eliminate the mental distractions of your mind, is no easy task; your brain rebels. Then it takes your body with it. You have to start out by practicing, practicing, practicing the seemingly simple task of focusing your attention on the one-pointed feeling of your breath going out, coming in, going out. Simple? I think not. That is not the habit of your mind. Even back when our usual distractions were just books, radio and TV, it was difficult enough. Now our minds are cluttered with a daily diet of podcasts, streamed movies, cat videos and the worst distraction of all, the news; all of them swirling around in that tiny space wreaking havoc and distracting us from that peaceful realm of quietude that is our natural state, the state where we were born and lived for a short while until we headed off into the land of concepts, biases, prejudices, longings and aversions – our cognitive playground, our cerebral chalkboard. That’s where most of us live now, in the land of rumination, constantly planning out the future or wallowing in the past.
Throw in that devilish unconscious and our minds are as out-of-control as any monkey swinging aimlessly through the canopy of the jungle. Trying to quiet the mind long enough to focus on one thing happening in that mental no-man’s land called the present is like trying to get that monkey to sit perfectly still on a lone branch. For hours. And hours of sitting is what this course of meditation study entails. The breath is the focus for just the first three days; after that comes another week of even deeper, more profound concenttration.
Why would anyone do this to themselves? Lock all your digital devices in a vault, close your eyes and live hour after hour in the present, inside your head, inside your body, inside the real world within. It’s a valid question with as many answers as there are meditators in the world. My answer is that I never feel more alive and tuned in to reality than when I’m immersed in this process. Oh, there are times when I ask myself what the hell I am doing there, but just like everything else in this ever-changing world, that, too, changes. Give it a few moments or a few minutes and some other thought or emotion will take its place. That actually is the biggest, most liberating insight of the whole experience: Everything is temporary. That thought, that emotion, that feeling, that pain, that joy? They’re all transient. It makes me wonder why I get so attached to anything knowing that it’s not going to last. There’s got to be a better way to live than in the Facebook world. Somewhere a little closer to home.
It must be expensive to be fed and housed and instructed for that long. Actually, it’s free, though you’re welcome to make a donation at the end if you think you benefited and others would, too. Not everyone does benefit. If you lose the battle with your monkey mind, you’ll spend all your time longing for the whole thing to be over so you can check your messages, answer your emails and plan out the rest of your life. If it resonates with you, it can become a way of life. I feel blessed that I ran into this practice while traveling in India four decades ago.
People ask me if it changed my life. I tell them I don’t know, you decide. If I could have cloned myself back then and lived one life as a meditator, one life not, I might be able to answer that question. I don’t recommend it to people, just point it out. It’s that peace that passes all understanding that Jesus spoke of. It’ll come to you when you’re not expecting it, when you’re not greedy for it. Your karma will bring it home. You can’t buy it on Amazon.
Intrigued? Oh, I forgot – there’s no talking, too. Still interested? Email me and I’ll point you in the right direction. If not the right direction, some direction. It doesn’t take long to get to the meditation center from here. The journey within is the long one. It takes a lifetime. Maybe more.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.