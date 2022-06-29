Recently, I fell into a situation where a dream I’ve had since college—to run a photographic darkroom and art space—suddenly seemed like it could be a reality. A rental space opened up in town that was not only reasonably priced but also only about 20 feet away from my apartment. I couldn’t resist asking about it. The thought of walking mere steps from my front door to my very own creative space was just too tempting to pass up.
Just considering this undertaking, however, sent waves of panic through my body and some very dark thoughts of imminent doom and future homelessness through my mind.
I prayed, paced, and tried to distract myself with Netflix and social media (and work, of course) but ultimately realized there was only one choice if I ever wanted to get this knot out of my stomach.
I was going to have to face my fear.
I showed up to the appointment to look at the space, was frank about both my vision and my reservations (namely cost and fear of failure) and left feeling calmer and more focused. I set to work on a business plan, becoming an overnight entrepreneur.
Days later, I was still reeling from the excitement of watching my dream unfold before my eyes, and the first waves of panic had died down to a more reasonable aftershock that would rumble in my gut every so often.
Now, just a few short weeks later, I am less afraid and more excited. Unfortunately, the space quickly found a renter who was ready to move in (unlike me), and I accepted that perhaps a little more time to plan would be in my best interest, anyhow.
So, I am forging ahead, making a plan, and walking through my fear—all without any certainty about where this path leads.
I do know on the other side of this fear is a future. One where, maybe, dreams come true and everything works out. And if not, at least I can say I didn’t let fear stop me from trying.