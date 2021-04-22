A news clip of a strapping young man sucker-punching an 80-year-old Asian woman in the middle of a busy sidewalk prompted the following observations.
Long ago, our preteen daughter asked if she could go to Sunday school. We dropped her off happy, but when we picked her up, she was quiet. When asked why, she handed her mom a pamphlet. This religious tract showed a crying Asian girl. The caption read, “Poor Hiroko, she can’t go to heaven because she is a heathen.” Our sensitive daughter wanted to understand, and after our explanation, she vowed to never go back to church.
Once, two boys knocked on our door and asked if I had been reading “my Bible.” I explained that I had been raised in a Pentecostal environment but had chosen a path different from my mother’s mandatory three-times-a-week holy roller services. One of the teens promised to pray for my return to God. I told him he might want to focus on other converts because I was leaning toward Buddhism. Both boys then stepped back holding their holy books up like shields and said that I was surely destined for the hot place.
West Virginia. We were leaving Shoney’s, full of biscuits and gravy. As our nuclear family and my son’s best friend from his 82nd airborne stick walked out, an Asian couple walked in. The friend tried to drag our son back inside, proclaiming we couldn’t let “slopes” eat in an American restaurant. My son calmed his racist buddy down.
My point, of course, is older than Guttenberg. Way before the printing press, or even papyrus sheets, people were judging a book by its cover. There is a reason Jesus is white in all our Western religions. The scab of racism has been yanked off the nation and it has become fashionable to show your patriotism by tormenting other cultures. Right now, China is our current enemy for giving us a virus. Unfortunately, most of the targets are as American as the jerks attacking them, and not all of them are even Chinese. Still, to some of us all Muslims are terrorists, all dark-skinned immigrants are freeloaders, or, contradictorily, out to steal our good jobs, and African Americans are all deadbeat dads, drug dealers or junkies, most of them fitting into the “all of the above” category.
Reading this, you know that those tropes above are false. You know people from different ethnic groups, and you might even consider many of them friends. You live right next to or among them. Yet the violence continues, and the racist lies settle into shallow brainpans as fact.
If this sounds personal, it is. We sold our latest house to an Asian lady and she immediately trashed it to turn it into an illegal grow house. Was I upset? Sure. I got conned. Does the fact that she was Asian mean anything? No. I know plenty of Anglo growers. This is personal because the question my distraught daughter asked was if her two cousins who look like Hiroko were going to burn in hell as well? I explained what I knew about her cousins’ mother. She was born in a concentration camp in the Valley during the early days of our war with Japan. She was a quiet woman and painfully shy. Her family had their family business taken from them along with their freedom. Many people will say “them’s the breaks.” Well, I think that racism broke my sister-in-law.
And, paradoxically, while my sister-in-law was growing up behind barbed wire, the 442nd Infantry Regiment was enduring some of the bloodiest fighting in Europe. Like the free or ex-slaves who joined the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the initial Black regiment that volunteered for a near-suicidal frontal attack on Fort Wagner, the Japanese soldiers who made up the 442nd had joined up to fight to show that they were also Americans. Their blood was just a red as their white counterparts. At the war’s end the 442nd comprised of all Japanese Americans returned home as the most awarded regiment of World War II. Some units endured over 100% casualties. Think of that. The math only works if wounded men returned from the MASH-like medic tents to the fight only to be wounded again. And again, for some of those brave Asian American soldiers.
Of course, they bled and died in Europe. The Army worried that if they were close enough to their heritage they might desert. It boggles the mind, but risking death was worth the sacrifice to be called “American.” When under the guise of patriotism, you hurt someone just because they don’t look like you, you’re smashing yourself in the face. Diversity is our strongest quality, and our national symbol of justice wears a blindfold for a reason.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him at olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.