Editor
In addition to the COVID-19 crisis now affecting our country, it is obvious to me that at least one-third of this country has been stuck in a national epidemic of amnesia since November of 2016.
Jan. 22: “We think we have it very well under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”
Jan. 30: “We think we have it very well under control.”
Feb. 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
Feb. 14: “When it gets warm historically that has been able to kill the virus.”
Feb 26: “And the 15 … within a couple of days is gonna be down to close to zero.”
Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear – one day it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”
Feb. 28: “The coronavirus – and this is their new hoax – we’re 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we went early – we won early – we could have had a lot more than that – we’re doing great – our country is doing so great.”
March 2: “They’re gonna have vaccines I think relatively soon.”
March 4: “We’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
March 6: “Our numbers are lower than just about anybody.”
March 10: “It’s really working out – and a lot of good things are going to happen.”
March 11: “We are responding with great speed and professionalism.”
March 13: “Yeah, no, I don’t take any responsibility at all.”
March 15: “It will all be great. It’s going to be so good.”
March 16: “This all came up so suddenly.”
March 17: “This is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before they called it a pandemic. All you had to do was to look at other countries.”
I am sure the families and loved ones of the 664,000-plus cases and 33,000-plus dead from COVID-19 have much sharper memories than Mr. Avalos (re: Opinion April 9).
Barbara Conroy,
Altaville