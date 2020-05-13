Editor
Trump’s lies have allowed him to continue to this point. Today, he is allowed to continue evading action on the virus – by attempting to re-write recent history.
In truth, we were ill-prepared to fight the disease because of decisions made by the Trump regime long before the pandemic arrived. In 2019, he eliminated the pandemic prevention program (predict) created by Obama 10 years earlier. He ignored public health warnings that became more urgent in early January. He refused to contract for 1.7 million masks per week in January, did nothing through February, and only began a timid response in mid-March. Thousands of lives would have been saved with just a week or two of earlier response.
Now blaming China, Trump acts like a child trying to avoid taking responsibility for his own actions. By opening businesses earlier than doctors recommend, he is trading lives for a chance at re-election.
Trump fans may have reasons for their continued support, but if they can’t see that his response to this crisis totally disqualifies him for a second term, then heaven help them, their children and grandchildren.
Bruce Giudici,
Valley Springs