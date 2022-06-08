The Calaveras County Veterans Services Office (CSVO) was established in the 1950s to assist veterans, their dependents and survivors, in obtaining benefits and entitlements from federal, state and local agencies that administer programs for veterans and provide advocacy on their behalf with these agencies. Our office and staff are located in Valley Springs within the Veterans Center. All of the staff are local to Calaveras County and are committed to helping and serving our Hero Veterans. We sponsor various events throughout the year like a Mobile Medical Unit, and work with the American Legion and VFW. We strive to be involved with any local show.
A short list of what your CSVO can do:
Offer comprehensive benefit counseling
Claim preparation and submission
Claim follow-up to insure a final decision
Initiate and develop appeals when appropriate
Service related injuries compensation
Survivors benefits
California Department of Veterans Affairs benefits
Request military records and decorations
VA health care enrollment
Working with Homeless Veterans to establish eligibility with Housing programs through the county or VA
Our office also offers various support groups to help veterans and dependents. These groups cover
substance use disorders
Recognizing signs of emotional/behavioral disorders
Feelings of isolation
Recovery process and personal centeredness
Anger management
Conflict resolution
Domestic violence
Referrals to other self-help groups
Meet our staff members, who are dedicated to our hero veterans:
Brian Galicia, County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) for Calaveras County
Brian came to the VSO in February 2021 after 19 years with Calaveras Health and Human Services – Eligibility Division. Working with veterans has been the highlight of his career. He is also a U. S. Navy veteran.
Angela Sheble, Veterans Service Representative (VSR)
Angela has been a VSR for about five years now. She has been working with veterans for over six years. Her dedication to the veteran community is evident by her tenacity to assist with VA benefit claims.
Phillip Poblano, Veterans Outreach Coordinator (VOC)
Phil is the newest member of our staff. His focus is finding Veterans. He is a Navy Vietnam Veteran. He has been in Calaveras county since 2017 after living in Lodi for almost 30 years. He’s also a Navy Vietnam Veteran.
Neal Parrish, Veterans Program Coordinator (VPC)
He retired from the Veterans Affairs (VA) after working with Veterans in Behavioral Health. He then retired from Calaveras County Behavioral Health, working with Veterans in Veterans Court. He is the Early Intervention Program Coordinator here at the Veterans Service Office.
Anne Dell’Orto, Clerical Assistant
Anne works part-time assisting veterans in the office. She answers the phones, schedules appointments for the VSO and VSR, makes copies, creates fliers, checks and sends the mail. Anne has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and lives in Calaveras County with her husband and three sons.