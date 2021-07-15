Some wonderful things have been happening in our neighborhood in Arnold lately. An influx of visitors have come to recreate during and after the pandemic. They frequented local businesses, helping to keep them open. They have moved into their second homes, working remotely. Some even enrolled their children into local schools. Houses have been selling like hotcakes increasing the value of homes like mine where my husband and I have resided for 11 years.
But there are some negative impacts as well.
Many of the homes that are selling were once long-term rental properties. While some will be occupied by full-time homeowners, many will be operated as short-term rentals via Airbnb, VRBO, etc. So, what are the long-term renters, who have been kicked out of their homes supposed to do?
A simple internet search for rental properties in the county underscores their hardship; there are virtually no available affordable alternative housing options within an hour’s drive away. It seems like every place I turn I learn about another struggling family facing the same thing; they are unable to afford purchasing a home; the place they have been renting for months or years just sold; they cannot find another place to rent; at their wit’s end, they are considering leaving the area all together.
This happened to the family of a child I have mentored for the last eight years. When I called the mentorship program to see if they had any suggestions, I am told that the same thing just happened to three other families they know about. As I scroll through my neighborhood Facebook page, I read an impassioned plea for help from another recent victim whose rental house just sold. She can’t find a single place to rent nearby and feels forced to move away. I go to the local Subway sandwich shop and don’t recognize the sandwich makers, only to learn that they too, have suffered some losses due to the same issue.
These individuals are our friends, they are our neighbors, they cook for us and serve us in our favorite restaurants, they teach our children at school, they stock our food at the grocery store, they manage our gas stations, fix our cars, pour our wine, trim our trees, fight our fires, cut our hair, and care for our sick and elderly. The list goes on. I feel for them, and I fear for them. As a concerned neighbor and citizen, I am worried this long-term rental housing shortage will grow into a crisis if we as a community don’t get a handle on it. Before it is too late.
I know it will entail a balancing act between the needs of businesses who depend on tourism and the needs of local residents who depend on available affordable housing to continue to live here, work here, raise families here and thrive. But in the end, if local businesses who rely on visitors have no one to work for them to provide for those visitors, what happens then? And if our economy cannot sustain itself, or expand for locals, what will we be left with?
I write this article as a personal testimony for the suffering experienced by my friends and neighbors. But I am aware that short-term housing is causing debate for many communities, not just ours.
According to a recent article in the Harvard Law & Policy Review, short-term rentals “reduces the affordable housing supply by distorting the housing market in two interconnected mechanisms. Any housing unit that was previously occupied by a local resident, but is now listed on Airbnb year-round, is a unit that has been removed from the rental market and has essentially been added to the community’s supply of hotel rooms.” The article states how this leads to a likely mild increase in rents, reducing the limited supply of affordable housing. The second mechanism the article describes is hotelization. “So long as a property owner or leaseholder can rent out a room on Airbnb for cheaper than the price of a hotel room, while earning a substantial premium over the residential market or rent-controlled rent, there is an overpowering incentive to list each unit in a building on Airbnb rather than rent to local residents, thereby creating cottage hotels. This decreases the supply of housing and spurs displacement, gentrification, and segregation.”
Our neighboring city of Sonora is attempting to deal with the crisis by introducing a proposal that would place restrictions on the number of homes sold that will be allowed to operate as a short-term rental. Counties near Lake Tahoe have put into place similar restrictions and regulations. Can’t we?
Sally Kaplan is a resident of Arnold.