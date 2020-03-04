Spring is the perfect time to sell your home in the foothills, as the hills are green, the trees are lovely, and the buyers are out shopping. Unfortunately, many sellers take too long to prepare to list their homes and miss this prime-time opportunity. Because of the influx of buyers, the popularity of staging, and, in some areas, the need to compete, I have been involved in more home staging projects these past few years than ever before.
Home staging involves taking action to present your property in the best light possible; by highlighting its positives, detracting from its negatives, and creating a clean, open, neutral and appealing space in which potential buyers can easily imagine themselves living.
If the house in question has been occupied for years, staging often requires minimizing and pre-packing most of its contents. After all, potential buyers are not interested in the sellers’ personal lifestyle, taste or family; they need to be presented with a clean slate upon which they can imagine building their own future. I often encourage sellers to think of a model home or swanky hotel room: it is beautiful and functional, but filled with nothing too personal, cluttered or taste-specific. This is an example of the image we want to create with home staging.
Today, I met with some lovely clients who have been preparing for a while, but are now in the crucial time: hire a painter, dispose of all items not worth moving, and use what’s left for staging a home they will inhabit until downsizing. It can be a tiring and challenging process, but with the help of professionals, some time and elbow grease, staging is worth the effort involved.
When preparing your home to sell, remember your real estate assets are the walls, floors, windows, access, location and view, and anything that obscures these things is minimizing its selling potential.
On the other hand, some homes need the addition of fresh decorative items to help it show as modern, comfortable and functional. For example, three homes I recently staged were vacation homes and each contained an adequate amount of furniture, but they definitely benefitted from some re-arranging, as well as adding pieces with color, texture and personality to set a fresh stage for the buyers’ new life.
Other suggestions include moving furniture to allow for easy flow, better balance and clear sight lines, adding splashes of color with accessories, replacing hardware like drawer pulls and lighting, or minimizing dated fabrics with toss pillows or fresh linens.
Introducing modern touches like stainless steel kitchenware, large glass vases, jars or lamps, hanging art and fashionable accents can make a noticeable difference in the way a home looks and feels. An older home can appear fresher; a messy home can present calmer; and older sellers can attract younger families with changes such as these.
And when a house shows at its best, it will sell more quickly and usually for a higher price than an un-staged home.
Sellers, maximize your potential!
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.