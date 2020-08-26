Editor
Over the next few days you will be hearing the word “socialism” in a negative term. Webster’s definition of socialism is “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.”
The United States like the U.K., Germany, France and Japan are already partly socialist countries having many government programs that serve the public. Social security is a socialist program since it is a government-run pension system. Medicare is too. It is a government-run health insurance program. The minimum wage, maximum hour and child labor laws are also socialist programs. Agricultural and energy (oil) subsidies are socialist programs. The government’s support of schools is also a socialist program.
The military is funded by redistributing taxpayers’ money by force of federal law. The military is exclusively owned and operated by the government. All military personnel receive government-funded entitlements like medical care, food, clothing, shelter, daycare, transportation, pensions and higher education training through the G.I. Bill. Fire departments and police departments are also funded by taxpayers’ money.
These are all programs and services that millions of people depend upon. Don’t be afraid of a word.
C.G. Strubbe,
Valley Springs