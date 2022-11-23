The 2022 midterm election was a major blow to Republicans, as the voters did not give them the “Red Wave” blow-out they and many analysts expected. They eked out a bare majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, but their chance to control the U.S. Senate has disappeared. Midterm elections typically result in big losses for the political party (Democrats this year) in control of our government; it did not happen. Why not? The Democrats seemed to be facing a near disaster given the unpopularity of President Biden and the sky-high inflation we have experienced in nearly everything; all people have suffered, but the millions on a tight budget have seen their costs skyrocket so much they are desperate. Surely even most logical-thinking Democrats expected bad news. The election was less than terrible for them. Nonetheless, policies of the Democratic Party have created some severe inflationary pressures, particularly in the price of oil, which inevitably increases transportation costs for many industries. President Biden places the blame on the pandemic and the Russian/Ukraine War; the two are certainly major factors, but the price of oil rests mostly on his shoulders due to his canceling the Canada/US pipeline and other oil producing systems. A great many, probably a majority of voters, approve of environmental actions to reduce pollution, improve forest health and decrease the number of disastrous wildfires that have decimated some communities. It is probable President Biden, fearing the strong possibility that Republicans would win one or both houses of Congress and derail his plans, was in too much of a hurry to notch some wins.
The Republicans' expected Red Wave victory celebrations largely vanished, thanks to poor decisions by overconfident Republican leaders… and declining support for Trump. In Arizona, he strongly endorsed his clone, Republican Kari Lake, for governor; the contest was close, but she lost a tight race. Accordingly and predictably for mini-Trumps, she has already declared fraud has occurred, a claim rejected by Arizona's Republican Attorney General and, more importantly, the majority of voters. There is and has always been some corruption in government and in life, but the vast majority of public employees and our citizens are honest. The blame for substandard election results falls partly also on the radical proposals a number of Republicans backed, including a vote on the future of SSI, disability insurance and a couple more programs. These plans have big approval ratings with the working public. The Republican backers will undoubtedly say they do not intend to eliminate the programs. That may well be true, but is safe to say they have cuts in mind, reductions most voters would not approve of. The widely accepted womens' right to abortions was eliminated, (thanks to Republican efforts) by our Supreme Court on a nationwide basis; individual states can approve or deny abortion rights. The preceding issues were not the “whole story”; Trump's appeal with the public has dimmed and is an important consideration; it was never great with the majority of voters, but he had massive Republican support, which apparently is in decline, as seen by some in his party losing faith in him, including Ron DeSantis, the Republican mayor of Florida who is considering running for president in our 2024 elections.