Editor
Does USMCA end U.S. Sovereignty?
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement would be great if it would just promote free trade. However, when it establishes international rule on domestic issues or citizens’ rights, it does more harm than good.
Some concerns are:
Chapter 30, ability to change agreement without Congress;
Chapter 17and 23, grants “migrant” workers labor protections and allows an unlimited number of such workers;
Chapter 23, dictates employer regulations, such as LGBTQ policies; Chapter 30, U.S. submission to global bodies;
Chapter 30, layers of unaccountable global bureaucracy.
Our Constitution created limited government with few and defined powers, but the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMACA) ignores our Constitution and American liberties, plows over American independence, and leads to international control. Totally uncool.
Economic fluctuations always seem to resolve themselves, however, loss of national sovereignty may be very difficult to recover. Brexit could be an example of this.
Congress needs to revise this agreement to conform to the U.S. Constitution now before it is too late.
Albert J. Segalla, president,
Calaveras County Taxpayers Association
San Andreas