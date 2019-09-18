For the past couple of weeks, I have noticed a change in my everyday life: less heat, more comfort; less company, more creative time; less commitment, more physical activity; less party, more sleep; less schedule, more spontaneity. I am beginning to enjoy a life in better balance, as a result of the end of the summer season, beginning of school and changing of seasons.
Regarding your home, one of the most important elements to consider when creating a beautiful space is always balance. Whether you are the architect, builder, decorator, homeowner or renter, if things are out of balance, the environment will be compromised. Let’s discuss a few points that will help you create harmony and balance in your personal space.
First of all, balance means weight is evenly distributed. For the purpose of our discussion, let’s consider how a well-balanced room contributes to good interior design.
Begin by noting the architectural features of the room in question: its high ceilings, large fireplace or wide windows, for example. These obvious structural features need to be considered before placing the furniture, art and accessories, as they often determine the rest of the room’s design.
If you have a pitched roof, a tall piece of furniture often looks best when placed beneath the highest point, filling in the empty space. A heavy rock fireplace often requires a substantial piece of furniture across the room to balance out the visual weight. High ceilings may call for long draperies to soften and define the tall, open space. A large mirror hung across from picture windows not only reflects the beauty of the outdoors, but also balances the light in the room. A A wall art piece hung relative to its surroundings creates a feeling of deliberate placement, as opposed to a free floating, disassociated piece.
Once the furniture is in balance, take time to consider smaller areas of the room, as well. What is hung over and around the furnishings should add balance by matching in scale and proportion. For example, place a horizontal painting over a long console table, or a mirror over a dresser of similar length. Hang framed art low enough so that it relates to the piece below it.
A common challenge when creating a space is determining the size of an area rug. If a rug is too small, it seems to float alone in the middle of a room. Ensure that the rug is large enough to at least fit under the front legs of the furniture in a conversation area. If the rug is the right proportion for the furniture, it will instantly ground and define that space.
When working with accessories for a tabletop, mantle or other surface, remember that odd numbers are more visually appealing. Grouping a tall candlestick, a medium vase and a smaller plant together is an example of creating a vignette with the elements of balance, texture and proportion in mind. This kind of variety is interesting to the eye, so that energy flows around the room.
Keeping things (whether in your life or your home) in balance requires attention, action and appreciation. Practice awareness, and take care of yourself and the things that surround you.
