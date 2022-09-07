As late summer saunters into autumn, mullein’s downy green stalks, adorned with sulfur-yellow flowers, strike up from the earth, reminiscent of candlesticks in an ornately decorated church. Verbascum thapsus likely derived its common name “mullein” from the Latin word “mollis,” meaning soft. In fact, the hairs that cover mullein are so soft and flammable they were dried for candlewicks long before the widespread use of cotton. The downy hairs also provide protection from drought and sunburn, enveloping the plant in a soft blanket that both insulates and reflects the sun’s rays.
Mullein originates in Europe but is now found all over the planet, spread by humans who valued it for its hardy nature and myriad uses. The seeds were first brought to the Americas for their potent properties as a fish poison and were used to harvest entire schools of fish at once. Roman women dyed their hair and cloth yellow with a tea made from the flowers, and the leaves have long been used in tea and smoke to treat respiratory diseases in humans and livestock. Common names reflect its many uses; dipped in suet the stalks of “torchplant” formed torches, while Quakers rub “Quaker rouge” on their cheeks to bring out the color for special events.