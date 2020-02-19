Editor
We would like to thank the students at Calaveras High School, the members of San Andreas Community Covenant Church, and the San Andreas community for participating in our annual Christmas Shoeboxes for San Andreas Elementary School. We were able to provide all 307 students and 14 preschoolers with a shoebox full of Christmas cheer. We would especially like to recognize Traci Briski at SAE, the CHS Interact Club and their advisor Laura Stickles, Gina Sullivan, Nikki Stevens and the staff at Mark Twain Medical Center, the craft group at the Senior Center, Treats Market, Susan Bratset and Sherry Matison, Charnette Boyland, Kathy Campbell and Cathi Mewhinney, Mike and Lynn Fritz, Kim Wilson, Joann Johnson, Gail Hoffman and the volunteer shoebox wrappers. Thank you to those who donated filled shoeboxes and money to make this project a success. And a special thanks to the knitters and crocheters who made beautiful hats for the students. If your name is not included, please know that your contribution made a difference.
We received thank you notes from the students and one ended with, “You’re great people who care about other people and children.” And sixth-grade teacher Shari Pargett wrote, “I wish you could have been a fly on the wall today as the boys and girls opened their gifts … the joy and happiness that was exuded thrilled me beyond measure.” And that’s why we do it. Please consider joining us next year.
Ingrid Hjelmervik
(who couldn’t have done it without Neil’s unwavering support),
San Andreas