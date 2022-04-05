The best place in the world

There are a lot of reasons why we end up where we are, geographically and in life. But if you’d have told me in college that I would end up back where I started, in Calaveras County, I’d ask you what the hell happened. Was there a global catastrophe? A child out of wedlock? While one of those scenarios is accurate, I would never consider that it was my choice to live out my 20s in the land of bullfrogs, cattle and cannabis, where a number of people have watched me show a pig.
Yet it’s true—I did return and am only now beginning to accept that it was my decision to do so. It was my choice to forgo the aspirational lifestyle that many of my friends pursued in major cities. In my initial post-college years, I felt I was missing out on excitement, prestige and wealth. Now I realize that I never felt at home in an urban setting, and that “I just like it here” is justification enough.
Those who have experienced life beyond our little county and moved back know that there are five stages of acceptance: 1. Denial that you will remain on any kind of permanent basis. 2. Shame that you have failed to fly the coop, most often marked by hiding from familiar faces at the grocery store. 3. Disdain for the small town drama and the instigators whom you know far too intimately. 4. Overcompensation in conversations with outsiders in which you boast of your insanely cheap rent and that you “basically live in Yosemite.” 5. Acceptance that the best place to live is subjective and that a community is what you make of it.
That said, I respect those who choose Calaveras County as their home. As we often forget in the echo chamber of four walls and Facebook, there are many kinds of people who make this county a community. There are the old families who built the beloved architecture of our main streets, ranchers, vintners, small business owners and public servants; there are also veterans, tech workers, artists, writers, and demographic minorities who are often ignored but choose to live here anyway.
I can’t help but feel, in these times, it is an antidote to look inward—not only within ourselves but our communities. Log off, step outside, find a sense of ownership and pride, an identity beyond our place in the global narrative.
Right now, the great eye is on Ukraine. A friend of mine went there years ago on a mission trip. He saw poverty and met strange people, and he didn’t find it a particularly pleasant place. How could he? He grew up in America, where you can pick up and move 2,000 miles away to find a comparable job and a slightly different shade of people with values that better match your own. We are a nation of the unsettled—we’d rather move than make it work. When things don’t go our way we threaten to flee, as if our allegiance means something. Yet in Ukraine, we have witnessed the power of a population willing to die for what is theirs–despite divisions and faults– and a leader who sticks around to see it through. If we demonstrated one ounce of their investment in our own communities, imagine what we as the United States could achieve.
Before the war, Ukraine had an estimated population of 41 million. The U.S. has over 331 million, and only 45,000 live in Calaveras County. That’s 45,000 folks who are threatened by the same wildfires; some 1,000 friends and neighbors who watched me grow up; fewer who get a Rosie the Ribeter joke; and perhaps even fewer who drive these twisting roads to work, windows down to draw in the scent of heavenly meadows.
It takes bravery to speak in a community so small that you will be heard, and it’s terrifying to fail when your reputation precedes you. It takes confidence to run for office when you just might win, and it takes commitment to say “This is my home; and although I don’t agree with you, it is also your home.” It takes hope for the future to plant roots.
There is only one place I call home, and it’s the best place in the world.