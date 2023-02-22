Dear Enterprise
I just wanted to take a moment to commend someone on your staff. We have been subscribers of yours for over 30 years, and we've had kids playing sports here all through growing up. You have had very excellent sports writers throughout. We especially enjoyed Jeremy Malahmed's hard work over the years. Now that Guy Dossi has taken over he has really brought your sports section to the next level! So professional and enlightening, his work is terrific! If anyone deserves a raise there it is him. Thank you so much Guy for your hard work, your love of sports comes through in your writing.