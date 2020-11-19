Imagine an idyllic Scottish town living its life without the specter of change. It only appears to the rest of the ever-changing world one full day a year. Two modern hunters get lost on their first day of trekking the heather and stumble upon the town. Love blooms but the catch is that if a true villager leaves the hamlet it will disappear forever. Stopping time is an intoxicating thought. It is our nature to think of the bucolic past as “the good old days.” Living life as such can, like “Brigadoon,” also be a dangerous existence.
All great fiction, plays, movies, novels, etc., require the viewer’s suspension of disbelief. No matter which genre you prefer, it’s all make-believe. My personal favorite is a modernized version of “Romeo and Juliet” where rival street gangs dance-fight to the amazing music of Leonard Bernstein and the choreography of Jerome Robbins. It’s a mesmerizing merger of old and new with a message for the ages. Unfortunately, time only moves in one inexorable direction.
The belief that we can find a place to live out our years in peace and quiet and laissez faire is a glorious pipe dream. We recently moved to a picturesque town. We love the devotion to history and the people we have met have been welcoming and friendly. Like all newcomers, we realize that we need to take things slow and blend in. But as an exercise I ventured a political comment on the local news board. I was told that the board shunned politics. One reader pointed me to Valley Springs if I wanted to argue about red and blue. Love it or leave it rearing its ugly head? I was just trying to make a point. It felt like our new town was trying to be a latter-day “Brigadoon.”
Our quiet was shattered recently by the Trump Train that roared through town before Nov. 3. For me, the event was more like a post-Super Bowl party than a political demonstration. Sure, the conservative freak flags were waved high, but other than a few opposition signs being trashed I didn’t hear much about damage. I also view such caravans as anachronistic. The partiers, because that was, in essence, what they were, are trying to hold on to the last vestige of a way of life that demographics tell us is going extinct. Aside from realizing that invading caravans were seemingly all right as long as the vehicles were filled with white faces wearing Trump gear, I saw the revelers as “Brigadoon” wannabes.
Speaking of wishes versus reality, what is the State of Jefferson movement but a latter-day attempt to create an open-carry “Brigadoon?” One of the new state movement’s leaders told me via an email that being allowed to carry firearms in public would “definitely” be in Jefferson’s constitution. There was no “if.” Will the polling sites be patrolled by AR-15-toting militia people to make sure the citizens of the redistricting know which way they are expected to vote? Assuming voting will still be a part of the proposed new state’s charter.
Aside from better representation, which is to say different representation, Jefferson would also add two more conservative senators to the national mix. In 2019 California had 39.5 million citizens while seven states have a population of less than one million each and eight have less than two million citizens. Still, all those 15 small-population states send two senators each to Washington, D.C. They are represented by the same number of senators as California. With a constitution penned over 200 years ago, America has changed. Today Mitch McConnell already plans to obstruct president-elect Biden’s policies just like he did Obama’s, and if his numbers are shrinking, then adding a couple of red states to the Republican party wouldn’t hurt him at all.
Trump presented himself as a folk hero, but in truth he was a caricature of a caricature of a leader, a wealthy but dubious businessman waxing eloquent about homespun values that he never possessed or held true. He simply wanted more: more attention, more ego stroking, more money, more plastering of his brand over the international landscape. The Republican party, desperate to hold onto the power and old white men dominance in the face of a shrinking demographics, gave him the reins so he could beguile the population while they stacked the federal courts with hard conservatives. Then, if needed when the party lost control of the government, they could still count on friendly judges to rule in their favor. They continue to allow a prevaricating, semi-literate narcissist to pose as a nostalgic president who cares about a lost way of life. Like “Brigadoon,” all his flag hugging and posturing is a fantasy.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.