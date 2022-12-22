In previous columns, we have discussed some of the challenges that aging brings, including change, loss and disappointment, and the holidays are a time which often emphasizes these very things. As the season is a marker of another year gone by, as well as a reminder of all the memories, people and traditions that have come before, it can be a heightened time of both joy and sorrow, as expectations are high and there is a lot of pressure to keep up.

My husband and I are expecting 27 for Christmas dinner again this year, and it feels bittersweet. We have been hosting my large family for nearly 20 years, and this may well be the last time. The group is naturally growing larger, and we are getting older and as others are eager to host. It is finally their turn. With this reality in mind, I am both relinquishing and mourning as I plan for accommodations, sleeping arrangements and menu prep for what may be the final time.

