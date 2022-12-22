In previous columns, we have discussed some of the challenges that aging brings, including change, loss and disappointment, and the holidays are a time which often emphasizes these very things. As the season is a marker of another year gone by, as well as a reminder of all the memories, people and traditions that have come before, it can be a heightened time of both joy and sorrow, as expectations are high and there is a lot of pressure to keep up.
My husband and I are expecting 27 for Christmas dinner again this year, and it feels bittersweet. We have been hosting my large family for nearly 20 years, and this may well be the last time. The group is naturally growing larger, and we are getting older and as others are eager to host. It is finally their turn. With this reality in mind, I am both relinquishing and mourning as I plan for accommodations, sleeping arrangements and menu prep for what may be the final time.
It's sad to think the tribe will no longer gather in Murphys, crash at my mom’s or our place, play ping-pong and cornhole tournaments in my yard, sleep on our inflatables and couches and fill the driveways with cars. No more girls’ day out post-Christmas with wine tasting, shopping and catching up. No more huge pizza orders and loud card games in my dining room. No more walking to the disc course or driving to the mountain for a family outing. Our home and our town have been a hospitable and comfortable place for all of us, but things change, and it is time to move on.
Undoubtedly, anyone over 50 has experienced these rites of passage during the holidays, as even the most tightly held traditions evolve with time. As children, I think we are more flexible with change and take it as it comes; simply happy to be with family, eat good food and receive presents. But as we become more responsible for others, we also become more invested as we take pride in creating a special time for our growing families.
The past few years have reminded me and my hubby that we are not as energetic or selfless as we once were, and we are enjoying the hosting less. It’s fine yet difficult to admit these things, but in the process, I have started to imagine next year: staying in a hotel near my brother’s lovely home, bringing just one dinner dish and perhaps setting their table, then relaxing and visiting more and leaving whenever we are ready.
And it helps to remember that time inevitably brings change, and most of it is positive: an ever-growing family, which includes new babies; comfortable homes and wonderful cooking to share, and four generations of family who actually want to be together, even after all these years.
After the Christmas company leaves and I am refreshed, I will begin to look forward to their next visit. It may not be a grand holiday gathering, but I expect my house will continue to be open and busy for years to come.
And I will make next year’s hotel reservation.
Happy holidays to you and yours!