Editor
The Great American Outdoors Act was recently voted into law. The Act establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund and appropriates permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
This law passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support. Among other things, it permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, cleans up Yosemite’s maintenance backlog, and will bolster tourism in California’s District 4 as a result. This act is good for our district, its natural jewels and the $15 billion outdoor recreation economy they support. This means jobs for the district.
Our Representative Tom McClintock voted against it. He voted against jobs. He voted against helping our district. Brynne Kennedy will work for our district and for the citizens that reside here. It’s time to elect someone that will help the district.
C.G. Strubbe,
Valley Springs