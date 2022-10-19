Editor
As Gail Bunge’s children, we’d like to think that we know her pretty well. Trust us when we say that our mother brings a vast wealth of knowledge to the Bret Harte school board.
There’s more to her than her years of board service. Our mom has been invested in the education and well-being of students long before she began serving on the board, or even before we graduated from Bret Harte. She has spent many hours advocating for student accessibility, attending sporting events, school plays, and academic assemblies, and being part of various parent groups. She volunteers locally, whether it’s helping at Feeney and Murphys Parks or fostering dogs for Friends of the Animal Community and the Calaveras Humane Society.
Having been a Calaveras resident for over 40 years, Gail has seen firsthand how the community and the needs of students have changed, and she’s always striving to look ahead. She embraces new technology both for herself and the students and researches any potential changes in-depth. We can personally attest to the many hours she has spent late into the night, reading up on whatever issue may have been brought to the board. For example, when the school was considering starting an Esports program at Bret Harte, Gail not only asked our opinions but also read countless articles on the topic and asked staff before making the informed decision to vote in favor of the program.
Keeping an open mind is perhaps our mother’s strongest quality on the school board. Gail understands that the board is nonpartisan. She recognizes that the role of the board is to assist the parents, staff, and students who make up the Bret Harte community.
Our mother Gail Bunge wants your vote. Take it from us: She’s the best suited to the job.
Brett Bunge and Tessa Foster
Murphys
