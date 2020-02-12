In honor of Valentine’s Day, let’s discuss some of the daily trials and tribulations that occur while living with your loved one, with ways to minimize potential conflicts and increasing comfort and joy in the home you share.
Sharing a bathroom each morning is something that often causes tension among partners. In our house, our master bathroom has one sink, which is less than ideal on those (now, more frequent) occasions when the two of us are preparing for the day, an evening out, or for bed simultaneously. The bathroom is small, and those of us more modest individuals may prefer to brush, floss our teeth and spit out our toothpaste in private.
Double sinks in the master bath would be the ideal option. A few years ago, I admired a home where the large master bath had “his” and “her” vanity cabinets built back to back in the middle of the large bathroom. This was an unusual yet clever use of open space, and although most of us do not have that option, the idea of separate vanity areas or double sinks is one to explore. On the other hand, simply keeping your toiletries under control and on your side of the sink is a start.
Many couples have different ideas about storing clothing, using closet space and keeping their wardrobe in order. The best example I’ve seen addressing this challenge is a bedroom designed with each person having their own separate closet, with the messier individual’s closet door around the corner and out of sight. As a result, any spillover that occurs isn’t visible from the room’s entry; the neater spouse is less annoyed while the more relaxed partner feels less pressure to constantly pick up.
Once again, most of us do not have the option of separate closets, but we can begin by making the most of what we do have. Ensure that there is adequate use of the vertical space above the closet rods by adding shelving, and use boxes, bins and baskets to hold out-of-season clothing, extra shoes, purses or sports clothing. Questionable items such as athletic equipment, luggage and rarely worn clothing can be stored elsewhere, such as in a guest room closet or a rod installed in the garage.
Heading to the kitchen, check functionality: cups are near the coffee maker, dishes and glasses are stored near the dishwasher, and everything is easily within reach. Good placement will allow you both to move freely and work independently, while still enjoying each other’s company. A good example of kitchen planning may include two chopping areas with separate sinks across the aisle from each other, yet close enough to share the refuse container simultaneously, for example.
Make opportunities for the two of you to relax together, by creating cozy seating arrangements, buying roomy, comfortable furniture, and providing sufficient lighting so you are encouraged to spend time in the same room, at the same time.
Pampering each other doesn’t require a lot of money; just a little time and energy devoted to dividing things equally, taking turns and making the most of what you have. Leave him the newspaper, do her laundry, draw him a bath, or pour her some coffee. Turn down the volume, offer a snack.
Have a happy Valentine’s Day!
Linda Lawrence is the owner of HouseCalls for Redesign. Contact her at housecalls4redesign@comcast.net, 728-2732 or visit housecalls4redesign.com.