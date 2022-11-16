Column Layne

Cpl. “Night Train Layne”

On the 30th of November, I will be celebrating Mark Twain’s 187 birthday by observing some of the secrets to his longevity, a few of which we can share here.

“You can't reach old age by another man's road. My habits protect my life, while they would assassinate you. …

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.