Column Baxter

This simple chicken stock recipe is a mouthwatering base for your next soup creation.

Soup is defined as a usually hot liquid food made by boiling vegetables, meat or fish in water. When you stop to think about all the combinations that have been created over the years, it seems to be endless. Each ethnic grouping has their own variation of what a soup should taste like and have in it. And aren’t we lucky that we have crossed cultural barriers to enjoy these culinary jewels, therefore enhancing our tastes and appreciating others cultures.

As a kid, I was usually given Campbell's chicken noodle, vegetable or vegetable beef soups for lunch. I recall my best friend growing up, Millie Sigl, and I having a contest picking out the vegetables we hated most in that vegetable soup and daring one another to eat them. I was to go first, so I chose peas, green beans and lima beans. I held my nose, put them in my mouth, made a bitter face, chewed them and then swallowed, followed by a huge glass of water! Millie never did eat hers. Today, I love peas, green beans and lima beans. I discovered as I grew up it was the texture that I disliked and not so much the flavor. When you boil something to death, as they do with canned soups, there really is not much flavor.

