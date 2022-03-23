The rainfall last week was certainly a welcome change from the dry weather that has dominated 2022 so far. One day after the rain, KCRA3 and the San Francisco Chronicle published articles on the aerial cloud seeding that was in effect during the storm. This is an issue I have been following closely for some time, so I was happy to see it brought into the public eye.
According to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) glossary, cloud seeding “typically occurs in the wintertime where special substances (e.g., silver iodide) are injected into the clouds that enable snowflakes and raindrops to form more easily.” As DWR is a regulatory body, KCRA3’s assertion that “cloud seeding procedures are carefully monitored” rings true. However, a 2011 article in The Journal of Weather Modification, “Present and Future Regulation of Cloud Seeding Activities in California” concludes that there is in fact minimal oversight of cloud seeding by federal or state agencies. It’s also noteworthy that PG&E’s cloud seeding activities in the Upper Mokelumne Watershed predate the state’s environmental regulations as they have been ongoing since 1953.
Much of the research on cloud seeding in California was performed in the American River Watershed during the Sierra Cooperative Pilot Project of the 1970s and 80s. This project focused on the environmental impact solely in terms of how it affected water quantity and temperature. They concluded that the impacts were not significant. If cloud seeding does not significantly increase water quantity, why do we continue to cloud seed?
Other potential environmental impacts were never investigated, which is alarming when we consider the findings of senior US Geological Survey (USGS) research scientist Sam Luoma, who determined silver to be a powerful environmental toxin that kills microorganisms and has a direct effect on the reproductive capabilities of some aquatic invertebrates, and possibly fish. The Environmental Protection Agency recognizes silver as a “nuisance chemical” and states that at 0.1mg/L, silver can cause skin discoloration and a graying of the white part of the eye. The KCRA3 report did mention that silver iodide harms algal blooms and aquatic bacteria. It is well recognized that bacteria play a crucial role in forming rain and snow, acting as natural “cloud seeds” for up to 80% of terrestrial precipitation, according to microbiologist Jay Hardy. That certainly makes one stop and think about the impacts of killing bacteria by cloud seeding using silver iodide, or any other method for that matter. Microorganisms and algae are also the first step in the food chain of the entire ecosystem, so whatever affects these tiny organisms ripples through the chain, all the way up to humans.
So how much cloud seeding is being done in California? Certainly more than stated in the San Francisco Chronicle article, which says “SMUD (Sacramento Municipal Utility District) is one of seven agencies in California that currently sow silver iodide into clouds according to the state DWR.” The article goes on to say that “no Bay Area water agencies use cloud seeding” and that PG&E is not conducting cloud seeding activities this year. This is simply not true. Very recently, PG&E published public notices of ground-based cloud seeding in local papers in the Mother Lode. PG&E workers here have also confirmed to me that “ground-based seeding is taking place, weather permitting.” That is borne out later in the Chronicle article which states, “EBMUD doesn’t have its own cloud seeding program…but contributes a small amount of money to PG&E’s program.” Recent public records requests by The Future Starts Now reveal that EBMUD injects some $70,000 per year into PG&E’s cloud seeding program.
In 2014, KCRA3 reported that SMUD spends $3 million per year on cloud seeding, even more during extreme droughts. According to the nonprofit North American Weather Modification Council’s interactive map, over a dozen agencies are cloud seeding in California, including in the upper Tuolumne River watershed of Yosemite National Park and the coastal mountains of Santa Barbara County. In 2009, China was spending an estimated $100 million per year on cloud seeding, and while total expenditure in the American west is difficult to determine, Sacramento Municipal Utility District alone is spending $3 million-plus per year in contracts with Weather Modification Inc. Studies by interested parties claim that cloud seeding can produce 5-10% more precipitation, but only if a specific set of conditions exist. For example, it only works on clouds that are capable of producing rain or snow.
It’s also worth noting that silver iodide is also used in larger quantities to decrease precipitation, often to reduce hailstorm severity. After 80 years of cloud seeding in California, how much silver iodide has built up in the system? We certainly won’t get the answer from state or federal regulatory bodies that are not monitoring the release of the chemical aerosols dispersed in cloud seeding or how long the residues remain in the system. It’s time to demand more information about the real impact of the silver-laden rain produced by cloud seeding on our ecosystem and question the viability of a practice that yields minimal results. Is it worth the cost to our present pocketbooks and future resources? The future starts now.