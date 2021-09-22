It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half for all of us. I suggest we take this time to slowly revive ourselves, our families, and our homes, and remember that the beauty is still there, after all.
Following a long, dry summer, I am especially appreciative of this season: the clarity of the air, the beauty of the hills and the ever-changing colors of the landscape as I write this. There is nothing like cooling temperatures, evolving colors, and brilliant leaves to remind you that a much-needed change is in the air.
Back inside, your home’s interior should be changing, too. Several weeks ago, we discussed the idea of removing the bright colors of summer to create a more neutral and calming palette. Now may I suggest that we take inspiration from nature’s beautiful fall colors and begin to introduce autumn accents into our homes.
We are in that wondrous time of year: summer is becoming a (literally!) hazy memory, and the holidays are not yet requiring our full attention. The evolution of color continues in the yard and local landscapes, and the days are comfortable enough to beacon us outside. Take time to enjoy our local area, look around you and appreciate the beauty, inspiration and gifts that nature provides, free of charge. We are so lucky to live in Calaveras County.
Be assured, any seasonal decorating you begin now will be appropriate through Thanksgiving. For example: Display some cornstalks along the fence, prop an old rake against the house, make a scarecrow with the kids, or collect a different pumpkin to represent each member of the family. Buy a single gourd or ear of Indian corn every time you go to the grocery or farmer’s market; bring out an array of orange, terra cotta, gold, cream, olive or purple candles; pour some homemade potpourri (leaves, acorns, cinnamon sticks, mini pinecones or dried berries come to mind) and in a wooden bowl, place a pot of mums in a seasonal container, or clip branches laden with changing leaves or colorful berries and display them in a favorite vase.
Move slowly into fall: Check your linen closet for pillows, throws or bedding in warm autumn colors. Inhale the aroma of simmering apples and cinnamon, as they soften to be made into pie or cider. Reconsider soup, stew and chili for your evening meals, and use apples and pumpkins to make seasonal pies and breads.
Natural materials like wood, brass, copper and grasses are perfect for accessorizing your home at this time of year. Bring out brass candlesticks, woven baskets, and wooden pieces to integrate into your décor. Keep clippers in your car and collect different grains and grasses on your daily errands. Light candles in the evening to bring a feeling of warmth to your living area. Fill a large container with branches, foliage and pinecones to add texture to the hearth, as well as provide kindling for the fire. Collect acorns, fall leaves and mossy branches to adorn your tabletops.
Enjoy all of nature’s bounty this fall.