Editor
You recently deleted a reply of mine, a published comment in which a person called the COVID-19 global pandemic, and I quote, a “fake pandemic.”
If you are going to allow this kind of ignorant messaging to be posted, you must allow an opposing view. And if I call this person “moronic,” you must publish that also.
I think it is wrong of you to allow “fake pandemic” messages to be posted and read, all the while deleting anyone who calls these fanatics out on their false message.
I have already canceled my print subscription awhile back, due to editorial practices, and at this time I will never subscribe digitally as long as you carry out your present editorial practices.
The lady who posts from Angels Camp is allowed by you to say whatever she wants, whether it is scientifically correct or not. Meanwhile you delete my reply which has no profanity, but does in fact call her out on her misinformation. And that is wrong, wrong thing to do by you.
I’m sure this won’t be printed for residents of the area to see.
Michael F. Falvey,
Mokelumne Hill