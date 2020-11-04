Our footprints are deeper than just an imprint in the soil. When we set out into nature, we naturally disrupt the environment in some way. It’s nearly impossible not to, and sometimes it’s more than just leaving footprints behind.
I have always been a supporter of the, “pack-it-in, pack-it-out” mentality when I go venturing through the outdoors, whether it’s hiking, camping, or the occasional walk with the dog around the woods near home. I don’t like to leave things behind, and I admit it’s a pet peeve of mine when other people do. So naturally, I became the type of person who carries a gallon-size Ziploc bag in her hiking pack that’s solely dedicated to “trail trash.”
But trash isn’t the only thing that gets left behind.
In September, my parents were out hiking near the family cabin. There were not supposed to be many people around the area because the campground had been closed due to COVID-19.
Neither saw anyone on the trail, but after a mile or two of walking and taking in the cloudy skies of the wildfire season, they stopped at a gorgeous lake with bright blue water and sandy shores. The tranquility and peace were interrupted when they noticed a bit of smoke a little way from the lake – it was a campfire left behind with the embers still burning.
My parents hadn’t anticipated such a lengthy endeavor, and only carried two small bottles of water for the walk. (Always be over-prepared, folks!)
It was particularly windy that day, according to my parents, and they hustled back-and-forth from the lake to the embers, one of them pouring water on the smoking parts, and the other one kicking dirt to bury it all. It was a race against the wind, and the embers had been burning next to a giant cedar which was probably 6-feet in diameter.
After 30-40 minutes of kicking and walking to-and-from the lake, the smoke started to become scarce and the heat left the embers. Do you remember Smokey Bear? We all should, or we should all get introduced to such wisdom.
“If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave,” Smokey Bear always said.
If water is scarce, use dirt to bury embers of a fire, and do not leave a fire until the embers are drowned. I’m not sure what could have happened if my parents had not been walking that trail. Perhaps the embers would have gotten hot enough to spark into flames and lick up the nearest dried bush or tree. It could have spread from tree to tree, from the perimeter of the lake outward, across the valley and start enveloping houses or entire cities. Or, perhaps, it could have died away and not caused any trauma at all. Regardless, I’m proud of my parents for their bravery and tenacity to erase another human’s footprint.
Even when I am taking a leisurely walk along the Mokelumne River, I watch out for plastic bottles, beer cans, snack baggies and chocolate wrappers, which hug the shoreline and begin to dig underneath the sand, getting all warm and cozy for the decades to come – the decades it will take for all of it to biodegrade. I try my best to pick them up and keep these beautiful nature spots clean.
I always keep an eye for embers, too. Even in the streets and parking lots of the grocery stores – we live in a place surrounded by wildlife after all, and because even the dried embers can catch and turn into flames.