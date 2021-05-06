Editor
During Earth Day recognition, the media reminded us of the dire circumstances we face regarding increased climate change.
Prior to 1970, not littering was the extent of environmental education. In present time, students are learning to practice the “Four Rs” to prevent further deterioration of our air, water and land. The “Three Rs”: reuse (or renew), reduce and recycle are familiar to many.
The fourth R, “Rethink,” is the next level of awareness. In rethinking choices about how we spend our time and what household products are used, we can become a community steward.
The challenge: protecting the environment seems insurmountable. Accepting a challenge of choosing one room at home and examining how it can become more environmentally friendly are immediate actions. Rethinking our habits, educating ourselves and acting on that knowledge can impact our future in a tangible way, one household at a time.
Foothill Conservancy’s Land Use and Watershed Advocacy committees are foundational programs of the organization, and Mokelumne River and local waterways cleanup are direct actions. Individuals who rethink their time and volunteer with Foothill Conservancy is time spent toward protecting the land and water.
Foothill Conservancy’s mission: “To protect, restore, and sustain the natural and human environment in Amador and Calaveras counties for the benefit of current and future generations,” can be a guide for anyone who wants to make a positive difference now.
Marta Johnson, RN,
Foothill Conservancy board president,
Mokelumne Hill