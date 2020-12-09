Joe Biden has his work cut out for him as he tries to heal and unify our country. He’s facing the worst trifecta of critical disasters in our short history, a perfect storm of problems: our democracy on the ropes, COVID-19 killing us in increasing numbers, and our economy already in the casket. On Jan. 20 he’ll lead our crippled country into its uncertain future made more so every day that Trump remains in office. We all wish him the skill, knowledge, temperament and luck he’ll need to pull us out of the quagmire we’re in. Let’s hope he’s up to the challenge.
At the center of the hurricane swirling around us is the question of what to do about ex-President Trump. Many Americans have been waiting for the day when Trump leaves office to face the legal retribution he’s been able to avoid up until now. Many people are out for blood – which doesn’t help. Some people wonder what Trump would look like behind bars in all orange. Seventy million other people have overlooked Trump’s character flaws and incompetence to vote for his ideology with a clear conscience. This is the eye of the storm sweeping across our country.
The list is long: tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud, campaign financing abuses, bribery, obstruction of justice, the Hatch Act, the emoluments clause. Some people would add negligent homicide for his mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. In America you’re innocent until proven guilty – these are all just accusations at this point. The question is whether he should be prosecuted for them.
Some people are dead certain the answer is “yes.” Not holding him accountable would send a clear message to all current and future office holders that treating our justice system with disdain and contempt and using the power and authority of your office for personal and political gain is acceptable and might – if Trump is allowed to set the precedent – go unpunished. How can our democracy survive if anyone is above the law or beyond prosecution? There’s no law against breaking norms but there is against breaking laws. For these people, there’s no question: Trump needs to be held accountable or our whole system of justice is worthless.
Others take a less reactionary and more practical view of the ex-President Trump problem. Prosecuting Trump would be even more divisive than what we’ve experienced the last four years. Many legal scholars also see it as complicated and dicey. Business and politics are convoluted affairs not easily parsed by a jury. For Biden to sic the attorney general on him would destroy any shred of putative independence left in the justice department and cast Biden in the same sour light that illuminates Trump’s partisan use of his office. Such prosecution would be tricky and with some likelihood would fail, further emboldening aspiring abusers of authority, future-Trumps among them.
Joe Biden knows that it’s “time to heal” rather than go on the attack. To spend his first year – or years – in office mired in lengthy, contentious legal deliberations prosecuting Trump, a man who has been pilloried and excoriated for four years and then labeled as a loser, a word he detests and uses on his enemies, would be piling on. He must carefully weigh the pros and cons of accountability and justice versus healing a nation already ravaged by death, economic collapse and political chaos.
The compassionate and politically astute thing for him to do is to steer away from attacking Trump and instead focus on the political and legal systems that put an unworthy person into the highest office, and then let him run wild for his own personal gain rather than the protection of our democracy and our people. He should declare Inauguration Day the Day of Unification and ask communities to invite groups with passionate but disparate beliefs to come together to discuss their commonalities. That should include politicians from both sides of the aisle. The purpose would not be to persuade anyone to their position but to illuminate their common goals and ways to reach them. We need constructive dialog not a divisive prosecution.
I asked my son – who lives in Santa Cruz – why city populations tend to be more liberal, inclusive and Democratic in their politics, and rural areas tend to be more conservative and Republican. His answer was both insightful and edifying:
“City dwellers live and work with people of all faiths, gender identifications, colors, backgrounds and ethnicities. We become more tolerant of our differences and begin to appreciate them, recognizing our common humanity.”
This is not the only difference between red and blue communities, states and regions of the country, but it reminds us that we need to leave behind the “Divided States of America” and return to the United States where there’s liberty – and justice – for all.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.