Editor
Creative Support Alternatives (affiliated with Interwork Institute/SDSU) provides Community Living services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since 1992 in San Diego, and 2007 in Calaveras/Amador/Tuolumne, our team of Direct Support Professionals has provided the daily face-to-face support, instruction, encouragement, and guidance that enables those we serve to live successfully in their own homes and neighborhoods, with opportunities to become fully participating members of their chosen communities. The dedication demonstrated by our Direct Support Professionals, working in demanding and constantly changing circumstances since Day 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every day throughout, has been nothing short of amazing. We are humbled by their selflessness, kindness, advocacy, compassion, and commitment.
This year, Sept. 12-18, 2021, marks the official Direct Support Professionals Week. While we recognize the contributions of these (often unsung) heroes daily, DSP Week provides a special opportunity to publicly recognize them across our Foothills communities and beyond.
While their titles may vary (they’re known as “Support Facilitators” within our organization) they have been on the frontlines of educating those we serve on the facts of COVID-19, helping them to understand how to stay safe and healthy, accessing healthcare and other essential needs, tackling the daily challenges of everyday life, managing stress and uncertainty, while also finding reasons to be joyful and grateful. … THIS is why we honor them!
I could not be more proud of our Foothills Team of Direct Support Professionals, and I recognize their contributions, skills, and expertise with deep gratitude: Joy, Kevin, Angela, Tia, Donna E., Donna Mc., Alise and Dee Dee … you make the world a better place!
Mary Ellen (ME) Sousa
Creative Support Alternatives