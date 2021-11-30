Recently, Texas passed the so-called Beating Heart Bill, or anti-abortion bill, that outlaws abortion after six weeks. Most women don’t even know they are pregnant in the first six weeks, and that is sort of the point. Plus, there is no beating heart at six weeks, but let’s not get science involved here.
Normally, this would be unconstitutional, but the Supreme Court decided to pass on this. The new Texas law gets around this problem with a trick. State officers will not oversee enforcing this law. Instead, enforcement is up to individual citizens. You might call them “bounty hunters.” Find out a doctor helped a woman who was raped? Turn the doctor in and get awarded $10,000! How about your neighbor or maybe your sister-in-law? Turn them in and get your bounty!
There was a case where a grandfather impregnated his 13-year-old granddaughter. Sorry. There are no exceptions for rape or incest in the Texas law. If his granddaughter tried to seek an abortion after six weeks, he could probably turn her in and get $10,000.
People are screaming about the 2nd Amendment as a right and that you’d have to pry their gun out of their cold dead hands before they’d give up that right. Well, the right to an abortion in the first trimester is a woman’s right. I know. It’s hard for a lot of men to understand that right. The fact is, no woman ever got pregnant without the help of a man—willing or not. Yet, somehow, nobody ever talks about the male part of the equation.
I was reading a thoughtful response of a man who was conflicted about abortion. He wanted women to have rights to privacy and control over their own bodies, but he also thought abortion was murder. He was concerned that even if a woman was raped, it’s not the child’s fault. But should any woman be forced to carry their rapist’s child? What about a 13-year-old impregnated by her grandfather? Or a 12-year-old Aretha Franklin impregnated by a teenage boy? His thought was that a person only has one chance at life.
Why should an eternal soul only have one chance at life? Somehow, I don’t think God works that way. Why would God create a soul and then condemn it never to be born because it missed its one chance? My mother had a miscarriage when she was about five months pregnant before I was born. Something was wrong. It happens all the time. Did an older brother miss out or was the next pregnancy my turn? How do you know you don’t get another chance at life? Who is to say that you don’t get lots of chances at life? Is this life really one and done?
Where does a woman’s rights come in here? Where are her civil rights? Where are her privacy rights? Why doesn’t a woman have total control of her body and her life in the first trimester? Why shouldn’t she? Why should any woman be forced to carry a baby when she is 12 or from rape or incest? And if you’re pro life, what about the woman’s life and health? Death from desperate women seeking illegal abortions were horrendous 50 years ago. And now, in Texas, if a woman was bleeding to death from an illegal or any abortion after six weeks, she could also be bountied? Will she be arrested for murder? What if the abortion was spontaneous? Can she prove it? Would my mother have been hauled off to jail?
Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the Texas law “a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny.” Sotomayor continued her dissent: “Last night, the Court silently acquiesced in a State’s enactment of a law that flouts nearly 50 years of federal precedents.” The Supreme Court permitted that state law to stand simply by refusing to do anything to stop it.
What other rights can be taken away? Can states now also outlaw guns but have it enforced by private citizen bounty hunters?