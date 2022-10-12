Editor
We are writing to endorse the re-election of Gail Bunge for Bret Harte school board. We have known Gail for over 25 years and know her to be a dedicated and competent school board member.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor
We are writing to endorse the re-election of Gail Bunge for Bret Harte school board. We have known Gail for over 25 years and know her to be a dedicated and competent school board member.
Gail has served our district for many years, through the good years and bad years, and her experience is invaluable for any kind of year. She has helped Bret Harte remain fiscally sound, even through the recession.
Gail has served on various committees—discipline, curriculum and site council. She helped Bret Harte get an $18 million bond in 2008. She was involved in the planning of the new science and math building and the building of the Bret Harte aquatic center and sports complex. She understands all facets of school governance- budget, facilities and curriculum.
With her background in education, and her children having attended Bret Harte, she understands all the issues from both sides—as a parent and a board member.
We feel that Gail Bunge fairly represents the ENTIRE community, not just any one constituency or group. She has the experience, knowledge, and background to continue to be a valuable asset to the Bret Harte Board and the people of the Bret Harte district.
Jan and Dave Olson
Murphys
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.