These warm winter days have kept my hands busy in the soil and forest, reducing the amount of time I would ordinarily spend on research. However, this week I did take time to follow the sandhill cranes north and join over 50 people to attend the Scott River Watershed Information Forum in Siskiyou County, Calif. Over the course of three days, this event featured a wealth of information, ranging from site visits to mine tailings restoration projects and shaded fuel breaks, to presentations in the historic and very comfortable Etna Theater.
I was particularly struck by one talk, “Smokey the Beaver,” by Dr. Emily Fairfax of CSU Channel Islands. Emily opened with the premise, “The Western United States used to have much more wetland area than it does today… but as it stands, beavers can create and maintain wetland habitat that persists through flood, drought and fire.”
As Emily notes, modern wetlands are a tiny fraction of what they once were. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) points out that a staggering 91% of the wetlands that existed in California prior to 1856 have been dried out and converted to other uses. So, it is no surprise that beavers, the builders of California wetlands who could once be found in nearly every stream are now a rare sight. Emily’s work focuses on the 9% of wetlands that remain.
In 2020, Emily and her colleague Andrew Whittle published the study “Smokey the Beaver: beaver-dammed riparian corridors stay green during wildfire throughout the western United States.” They analyzed the impact of large wildfires in five western states on streams dammed by beavers in comparison to riparian areas uninhabited by beavers and concluded that “beaver damming plays a significant role in protecting riparian vegetation during wildfires, across all landscapes.” Their study also found that beaver complexes play an important role in providing a refuge for all types of wildlife during a fire. After all, it’s not only humans who need wildfire evacuation centers.
In the last decade, we have seen the typical wildfire grow from tens of thousands of acres to hundreds of thousands of acres. Roads and rivers no longer halt the spread of today’s fires. This study provides clear evidence that beaver activity slows down water in rivers and streams, spreading it out and storing it in the landscape, which significantly reduces the spread of wildfire.
Dr. Fairfax concludes, “perhaps instead of relying solely on human engineering and management to create and maintain fire-resistant landscape patches, we could benefit from the beavers’ ecosystem engineering to achieve the same goals at a lower cost.” In the Scott River watershed, northwest of Mt. Shasta, a committed and growing group of people from all walks of life are doing just that. They are working to make the ecosystem more friendly to the hardworking, water-loving beaver. In turn, increased beaver activity is creating spawning habitats for salmon, keeping creeks flowing longer into the dry season and protecting homes and ecosystems from wildfire.
Here in the central Sierra, let’s take a cue from our northern neighbors and start working alongside the beavers and other living creatures in our ecosystem to develop a moist, fire- resilient future. The future starts now.
To view beaver life in a Colorado stream through one of Emily’s cameras, visit bit.ly/FireBeavers