To the editor of the Calaveras Enterprise, students and parents of Calaveras High School,

Good evening. My name is Amy Hasselwander, and I have the pleasure to serve as the principal of Calaveras High School. I continue to be proud of our students, faculty, staff, parents and community members as we all work hard to bring back some “normalcy” post-Covid. With that said, our homecoming week, our homecoming football game and our homecoming dance traditions all served us well! I want to thank our student leaders, student body, faculty, staff, athletes, coaches and community members for helping us make this happen.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.