To the editor of the Calaveras Enterprise, students and parents of Calaveras High School,
Good evening. My name is Amy Hasselwander, and I have the pleasure to serve as the principal of Calaveras High School. I continue to be proud of our students, faculty, staff, parents and community members as we all work hard to bring back some “normalcy” post-Covid. With that said, our homecoming week, our homecoming football game and our homecoming dance traditions all served us well! I want to thank our student leaders, student body, faculty, staff, athletes, coaches and community members for helping us make this happen.
Calaveras High School takes great honor in our Positive Behavior and Intervention Supports (PBIS) program and our Calaveras PRIDE motto, and work together on Personal Responsibility, Respect, Integrity, Diversity (Inclusion of All) and Excellence.
There is one area, however, that I feel the need to call on all of our stakeholders to work together to fix. While we have been working with our students in the area of personal responsibility, respect and excellence to help keep our campus clean, this continues to be an on-going struggle.
While the majority of our students and community take pride in how our campus looks from the simplest standpoint of cleaning up after themselves and sometimes even each other, I was discouraged by the way our home stands were left after our homecoming game vs. Bret Harte. The trash left took three administrators, two campus custodians, office staff members and a couple of volunteers over 1.5 hours to clean the home stands and areas surrounding—this after our announcers asked that everyone pick up their trash and put it in bags that we send around toward the end of every game. This was disheartening to say the least.
I hope that as we move forward, all of our stakeholders take more PRIDE in our school and stop leaving trash for others to pick up. Adults and students alike are role models for each other. Let’s work together to make a difference and stop leaving trash for others to pick up.