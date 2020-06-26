Editor
The Murphys Community Club (MCC), and all the other non-profits in our area, are so fortunate to have the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) in our midst. With its generous grant process, it helps us fulfill our public service missions. Let me give you an example.
MCC has the responsibility for maintaining and overseeing our beautiful community park. It is the venue for many public and private gatherings throughout the year. Hundreds of people from near and far come to enjoy the many events including Grape Stomp, First Friday concerts, and Murphys Homecoming. It is the scene of numerous family gatherings including weddings and birthdays.
We do this without any government financial support. We depend on the generous donations from our members and the fees collected from park rentals. A major source of funds is the money generated by our refreshment stand, affectionately called The Hut.
The heavily used Hut is in dire need of a thorough overhaul of its electrical system, plumbing, cabinets and countertops. We need to install a hot water heater. The total cost of these upgrades is in excess of $22,000 – money we don’t have.
Faced with this challenge, our volunteer board turned to the Calaveras Community Foundation. We submitted a detailed application for funding following their guidelines. We are pleased to report that the Foundation has awarded us a generous grant that will make it possible for us to complete our Hut project.
Needless to say, we are extremely grateful. Because many civic-minded individuals and businesses have contributed to the Foundation, the Foundation is able to help us improve our park. What a great concept.
Carol Roscelli,
President, Murphys Community Club