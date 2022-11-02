Column Marie

I signed a lease on a 168-year-old building in Mokelumne Hill and started the process of launching a sustainable arts-focused nonprofit.

If you’ve been following my journey through this column, then you know that a handful of months ago, I was tempted to lease a commercial building in my small hometown of two years, Mokelumne Hill. If you read my first column, “Facing my fears,” you know that I opted to pass on that space, not because I didn’t want to do it or because fear got to me, but because I just wasn’t ready.

I am, after all, very busy with my full-time job as a reporter, training and spending time with my energetic 1-year-old puppy, not to mention creating art and just living and being a part of the community. So, the idea of trying to start and run a business on top of my already pretty full life, plus the financial expenses I’d have to take on, seemed like a stretch.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

