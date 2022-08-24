Editor

I read the Calaveras Enterprise religiously, and I especially enjoyed Marie-Elena Schembri's saga of her dream, her move, and the courage it took to quit a well-paying, familiar job and relocate to California. I also enjoy every word of Guy Dossi and yes, “You should have known better.” Too fun! Also, I have to agree with Jerry Tuck that do-nothing McClintock is a traitor when he condones and supports a criminal president who insisted that his followers should help him perpetrate a big lie to get himself re-elected because the election of Biden was stolen from him. Unfortunately, his followers still believe it.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.