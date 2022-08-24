Editor
I read the Calaveras Enterprise religiously, and I especially enjoyed Marie-Elena Schembri's saga of her dream, her move, and the courage it took to quit a well-paying, familiar job and relocate to California. I also enjoy every word of Guy Dossi and yes, “You should have known better.” Too fun! Also, I have to agree with Jerry Tuck that do-nothing McClintock is a traitor when he condones and supports a criminal president who insisted that his followers should help him perpetrate a big lie to get himself re-elected because the election of Biden was stolen from him. Unfortunately, his followers still believe it.