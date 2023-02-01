It’s time to take a hard look at the repeated flooding of Cosgrove Creek, particularly in the La Contenta subdivision. The flooding isn’t because of potential red-legged frog habitat, 100-year rains or even because the creek isn’t properly maintained. These are after-the-fact issues. The repeated flooding of homes and businesses along Cosgrove Creek is the result of poor land use planning and the subsequent development approved in a known floodplain by the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.

At the time of the April 2006 flood, the late Betty Snyder of Snyder Ranch was 81 years old. As reported in the Record, Betty said she had been watching Cosgrove Creek flood for 63 years. Indeed, county officials have always been aware of the potential for the creek to overflow its banks, but, in spite of this, they permitted development in the Cosgrove Creek floodplain without proper mitigation for the adverse impacts.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.